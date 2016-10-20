Harrison County

October 20, 2016 4:00 PM

Man killed in Biloxi interstate crash

By Wesley Muller

wmuller@sunherald.com

BILOXI

A 36-year-old man died after he hit a parked car Wednesday on Interstate 10.

Biloxi police responded about 11:45 p.m. to the crash at the 40-mile marker on the westbound side of I-10, Sgt. Brian Dykes said in a press release.

They determined the man, driving a 2000 Buick LeSabre, had hit a 1994 silver Plymouth Acclaim that had broken down and been left unattended on the roadside, Dykes said.

The Buick’s driver, whom authorities have not identified, died in the crash, which remains under investigation.

