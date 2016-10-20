Celebrate Halloween on the beach in Gulfport and help fight crime

What happens when you mix police with a beachfront, Halloween-themed event complete with a kids’ costume contest, food, candy and a monster-comedy movie? One of the Coast’s most unusual Night Out Against Crime celebrations and another reason to enjoy a free community event in Gulfport.
This year’s celebration starts at 6 p.m. Friday at the Barksdale Pavilion in Jones Park.
A costume contest starts at 6:30 p.m. and Cinema By the Spooky Shore will be a 7:15 p.m. showing of the movie “Hotel Transylvania 2.” The Gulfport Police Department will display its equipment, and participants can receive Halloween bags, safety tips, pizza and other refreshments at no cost.
Jones Park is south of U.S 90 and just east of U.S. 49. Additional parking will be available north of U.S. 90, where you can cross the highway by foot at the Jones Park entrance at 20th Avenue.
For details, call the Department of Leisure Services at 228-868-5881.
Night Out Against Crime, celebrated in cities nationwide, has several goals: To strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships, generate support for and participation in anti-crime programs, and send a message to criminals that law-abiding residents are fighting back by working with police.
