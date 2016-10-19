Why ‘best intersection in Mississippi’ is so popular for new development

Before he’s finished, John Tampa plans to invest $60 million in property he believes is at the best commercial intersection in Mississippi.
“We have great interest for that corner,” said Tampa, the CEO of Ascent Hospitality, based in the Atlanta metro area. “This is the best intersection in Mississippi traffic-wise.”
His Anchor Plaza development is building north of Interstate 10 and west of U.S. 49 along Daniel Boulevard at Landon Road. Tampa, a developer who studies markets, said he is bullish on Gulfport because a state port expansion will mean more jobs, the market is growing and the city has been business-friendly.
“I believe in Gulfport,” he said.
Tampa is about to build a 110-room Marriott Springhill Suites next to his Homes2 Suites by Hilton on Daniel Boulevard, and a second shopping center and restaurant that will front Landon Road.
Tampa has one shopping center under construction fronting Daniel at Landon and a Texas Roadhouse restaurant is planned on the same lot. The new businesses will join Buffalo Wild Wings and Mugshots Grill & Bar.
Tampa said he bought the 83 acres he is developing about four years ago.
With a Sam’s Club and other businesses, Landon Road is carrying enough traffic that Gulfport has plans to widen it to five lanes within the city limits. But Kris Riemann, the city’s director of engineering, said construction won’t begin for two years or so.
As the area builds, plans call for Daniel Boulevard’s extension to 34th Avenue and the service drive on the north side of I-10.
Staff writer John Fitzhugh contributed to this report.
