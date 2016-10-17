The Kroc Center is offering a sweet deal for active senior citizens

Senior citizens who miss the SilverSneakers class previously offered at the E-Fitness Gym in Biloxi can now find the age-friendly classes and more at the Salvation Army Kroc Center.
Those 55 and older can enjoy an assortment of classes for free if they have Humana insurance, or they can receive a discounted price on a Kroc Center membership for a year, said Morgan Shiyou, Kroc Center spokeswoman. A membership includes SilverSneakers classes and all that the Center offers, she said.
Shiyou advised the Sun Herald of the program at the Kroc Center after a Sound Off published Saturday asked where the classes can be found since the E-Fitness Center on Richard Drive has closed.
“If you have Humana, the insurance company will give you a card that we can scan and it will cover your full cost,” Shiyou said.
Otherwise, seniors can pay a discounted membership cost of $11 per month for a year, or they can pay $132 upfront for a membership. Or seniors can purchase a day pass.
“Our SilverSneaker classes are 45 minutes to an hour and our instructors are SilverSneaker certified,” Shiyou said.
Seniors also can enjoy the indoor pool and classes in aquatics, cardio workouts, indoor cycling, pilates, yoga and Zumba Gold, a low-intensity workout designed for seniors.
“Many seniors enjoy our aquatics class because it’s easy on the joints,” Shiyou said.
Seniors can visit the Kroc Center at 575 Division Street and receive a tour. It’s between Nichols Drive and Lee Street.
Seniors can call 228-207-1218 for more details or visit the Kroc Center website to find a membership application at http://krocmscoast.org/.
Comments