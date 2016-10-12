They were looking for scrap metal but they found a skull instead

Two young men found a skull in the woods near a Saucier home, leading investigators to the uncover other parts of the human remains.
The skull was found Tuesday in woods behind a home on Oak Drive, Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove said. Four hours later, he and Harrison County sheriff’s investigators and crime-scene technicians had uncovered other skeletal parts and photographed and documented the findings, he said.
It’s the second time since Sunday that human remains have been found in one of the coastal counties.
“I have a pretty good idea of who it might be, but we’re going to wait for a positive ID,” Hargrove said, though he didn’t elaborate on how he may know the identity.
These remains appear to be those of a man who had not been reported missing, Hargrove said.
“I’m trying to track down any information I can on this individual, including at local hospitals,” he said.
He said the remains will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday.
“We will have a forensic pathologist and an anthropologist look at it,” Hargrove said. “They will look for any signs of trauma, and if there are none, it could be hard to say what this gentleman died from.”
It’s unclear if a homicide occurred.
“We’re going to treat it like any other situation and start out investigating it as a homicide and work our way through it,” Hargrove said.
The two who found the skull were looking for scrap metal, a neighbor told the Sun Herald.
