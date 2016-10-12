Why Gulfport police will visit a girl who lives 1,800 miles away

Police Chief Leonard Papania came up with an idea when he received a thank-you card from a child and realized her family lives in San Diego.
He and Deputy Chief Chris Loposser left for California on Wednesday to attend an International Association of Chiefs of Police conference in San Diego.
He contacted the mother before the trip and received an invitation to dinner Friday night.
Papania said he was checking his mail one day and noticed a card with a thank-you note on one side and a picture on the other.
“You could tell it was hand-drawn by a child,” he said.
A girl named Courtney, 4 1/2 years old, had drawn a picture of herself with a police officer, a tricycle and these words: “That’s his tricycle and his red light so kids don’t walk in the street without an adult.”
The other side of the card says, “Thank you! We support you!”
“I grabbed a piece of stationary because I always like to write those people back,” Papania said.
Then he noticed the card came from San Diego, where he and Loposser were heading for a conference.
Papania said he found the mother on Facebook.
“And here on Facebook was the story of the card,” he said. “It was a project she did with her children, sending one card to one police department in all 50 states.”
He noticed the mother’s post of excitement that a police department in Alaska had sent them a letter and a sticker.
Papania said he sent the mother a Facebook message: “What would you think if we brought your children something from Gulfport, Mississippi?”
The mother responded with the offer of a home-cooked meal before they leave San Diego.
Papania said the police department often receives letters and gifts from the community, but the card turned into a really “feel-good” experience.
