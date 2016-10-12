If you’re from Gulfport, you now have bragging rights

If you’re going to live in a Mississippi city, Gulfport’s the place to be, at least according to Money magazine.
Each year, Money lists the top 50 places to live in America. For 2016, Money added the top places to live in each state.
“One reason we’ve added this Best in State list is to help people who live in (most) every state find a new and perhaps better hometown that’s relatively close to their current one,” an introduction to the list says. “The other reason is perhaps less useful, but it’s more fun: bragging rights.”
So, if you’re a native or someone who has settled in Gulfport, go ahead and brag. Money considered cities with populations of 50,000 or more. In Mississippi, those two cities are Jackson and Gulfport. So you might want to be extra vocal on your next visit to the capital city.
The article is accompanied by slide show with a photo from each state’s top city. The photo from Gulfport shows downtown, with a caption that reads, “Among its attractions are a 250-acre Gulfport Sportsplex and Gulf Islands Water Park, the largest water park on the coast.”
The publication Southern Living published Money’s Best in State list for Southern states.
