A look inside the Blackwell home, Ashton Place

Len and Mary Blackwell said in June 2009 that the den is their favorite room of their house overlooking the Biloxi River.
JOHN FITZHUGH
jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com File
A hammock is just one of the inviting aspects of the grounds of Ashton Place, Len and Mary Blackwell's home on the Biloxi River in Gulfport.
JOHN FITZHUGH
jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com File
Massive oak trees dominate the spacious grounds of Ashton Place, Len and Mary Blackwell's home on the Biloxi River in Gulfport.
JOHN FITZHUGH
jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com File
Len and Mary Blackwell had this message carved into the mantle over the den fireplace at their Gulfport house.
JOHN FITZHUGH
jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com File
The dining at the Blackwell home in Biloxi has views of the water.
Imoto/Coldwell Banker Alfonso Real Estate
Imoto/Coldwell Banker Alfonso Real Estate
Built-in cabinets add storage throughout the home.
Imoto/Coldwell Banker Alfonso Real Estate
Imoto/Coldwell Banker Alfonso Real Estate
Len and Mary Blackwell have designed their home to be lived in and comfortable.
Imoto/Coldwell Banker Alfonso Real Estate
Imoto/Coldwell Banker Alfonso Real Estate
The Blackwell house in Biloxi is being featured in The New York Times.
Imoto/Coldwell Banker Alfonso Real Estate
Imoto/Coldwell Banker Alfonso Real Estate
Imoto/Coldwell Banker Alfonso Real Estate
A dock is on the Biloxi River.
Imoto/Coldwell Banker Alfonso Real Estate
Imoto/Coldwell Banker Alfonso Real Estate
Hardwood floors and beams are among the features of the Blackwell house in Biloxi.
Imoto/Coldwell Banker Alfonso Real Estate
Imoto/Coldwell Banker Alfonso Real Estate
Fireplaces are in the den and living room of the Blackwell home in Biloxi.
Imoto/Coldwell Banker Alfonso Real Estate
Imoto/Coldwell Banker Alfonso Real Estate
The home is on the Biloxi River.
Imoto/Coldwell Banker Alfonso Real Estate
Imoto/Coldwell Banker Alfonso Real Estate
The home is on 6.4 acres and has a garage, two-bay carport and a workshop/storage area that could be converted to a guest cottage.
Imoto/Coldwell Banker Alfonso Real Estate
Imoto/Coldwell Banker Alfonso Real Estate
At the rear of the Blackwell home is a deck that overlooks the Biloxi River.
Imoto/Coldwell Banker Alfonso Real Estate
Imoto/Coldwell Banker Alfonso Real Estate
The brick patio at the Blackwood home
Imoto/Coldwell Banker Alfonso Real Estate
Imoto/Coldwell Banker Alfonso Real Estate
Imoto/Coldwell Banker Alfonso Real Estate
Wood for the deck that spans the river side of the house was cut on the property.
Imoto/Coldwell Banker Alfonso Real Estate
Imoto/Coldwell Banker Alfonso Real Estate
One of three bedrooms in the Blackwell home
Imoto/Coldwell Banker Alfonso Real Estate
Imoto/Coldwell Banker Alfonso Real Estate
One of three bedrooms in the Blackwell home
Imoto/Coldwell Banker Alfonso Real Estate
Imoto/Coldwell Banker Alfonso Real Estate
The master bedroom is one of three bedrooms in the Blackwell home on the Biloxi River.
Imoto/Coldwell Banker Alfonso Real Estate
Imoto/Coldwell Banker Alfonso Real Estate
The wood counter on the kitchen island drops down when not in use.
Imoto/Coldwell Banker Alfonso Real Estate
Imoto/Coldwell Banker Alfonso Real Estate
Warm woods are part of the charm of the Blackwell home in Biloxi.
Imoto/Coldwell Banker Alfonso Real Estate
Imoto/Coldwell Banker Alfonso Real Estate
A cook’s kitchen in the Blackwell home is complete with a pantry and views of the river.
Imoto/Coldwell Banker Alfonso Real Estate
Imoto/Coldwell Banker Alfonso Real Estate
The kitchen of the Blackwell house in Biloxi has both an island and a peninsula, along with views of the Biloxi River.
Imoto/Coldwell Banker Alfonso Real Estate
Imoto/Coldwell Banker Alfonso Real Estate
The Blackwell Home on the Biloxi River will be featured by The New York Times this week as one of three homes in the country priced at $1.2 million. The front doors of the house are original.
Imoto/Coldwell Banker Alfonso Real Estate
Imoto/Coldwell Banker Alfonso Real Estate