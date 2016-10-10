Harrison County

Motorcycle sergeant named Gulfport public information officer

By Robin Fitzgerald

Gulfport

Police Chief Leonard Papania has named Sgt. Joshua Bromen the police department’s public information officer.

Papania introduced Bromen to the local media in a meeting on Monday.

“We collectively owe a lot to our community,” Papania said, noting police and the media need each other. “We have to have a very productive relationship for both parties.”

Bromen, an award-winning motorcycle officer, has been with GPD since 2008.

He is switching roles with former PIO Sgt. Damon McDaniel, a motorcycle officer who has been the PIO for three years. McDaniel will now lead the motorcycle division.

The Gulfport Police Department is one of a few law enforcement agencies on the Mississippi Coast that has a PIO position.

