Motorcycle sergeant named Gulfport public information officer

Police Chief Leonard Papania has named Sgt. Joshua Bromen the police department’s public information officer.
Papania introduced Bromen to the local media in a meeting on Monday.
“We collectively owe a lot to our community,” Papania said, noting police and the media need each other. “We have to have a very productive relationship for both parties.”
Bromen, an award-winning motorcycle officer, has been with GPD since 2008.
He is switching roles with former PIO Sgt. Damon McDaniel, a motorcycle officer who has been the PIO for three years. McDaniel will now lead the motorcycle division.
The Gulfport Police Department is one of a few law enforcement agencies on the Mississippi Coast that has a PIO position.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments