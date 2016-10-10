Harrison County will stick with HSSM, but wants more answers

Harrison County supervisors approved an agreement to pay the Humane Society of South Mississippi almost $15,000 a month to support the animal shelter in Gulfport that takes in stray dogs from the county.
Lori West, HSSM executive director, promised supervisors she would provide more information requested by Supervisor Marlin Ladner about how the fees are determined for animals surrendered or reclaimed by owners.
In all, the agreement calls for the county to pay about $180,000 in the fiscal year that began Oct. 1.
The Sun Herald will have more on this story.
