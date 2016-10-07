Challenge seeks great ideas for Biloxi and Gulfport

Three projects in South Mississippi made the finals in 2015’s Knight Cities Challenge, and entries in the third annual contest can be submitted from Monday through Nov. 3.
“We look forward to receiving ideas from Biloxi and Gulfport that will help continue the revitalization they have seen in the last few years,” said George Abbott, Knight Foundation project lead for the Knight Cities Challenge. “Helping to attract new talent to the area and providing more outlets for people to meet, connect and contribute to their city is a priority for Knight. The Knight Cities Challenge will help advance these goals.”
The challenge is open in 26 locations where the Knight family owned newspapers. Locally, ideas can be submitted that will benefit Biloxi or Gulfport.
More than 4,500 applicants from across the country submitted ideas last year and shared in the $5 million the foundation awarded.
Three of the finalists were from South Mississippi. They proposed using shipping containers for a new retail village in downtown Gulfport; creating a culinary district and marketplace in downtown Biloxi; and establishing “story stops” near Interstate 10 in Biloxi to promote storytelling, culture and food.
Applications for best ideas to make Biloxi and Gulfport succeed must be submitted online and finalists will be scored on five criteria: Impact, innovation, inspiration, learning and capacity.
Details: knightcities.org
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
