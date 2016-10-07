One critically injured in Pass Christian motorcycle accident

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a Thursday night accident in Pass Christian.
Pass Christian Police Chief Tim Hendricks said a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on U.S. 90 just west of Shadowlawn Drive.
Hendricks said the driver of the Harley-Davidson motorcycle struck the curb and left the roadway, causing the motorcycle to flip and eject the operator. No other vehicles were involved and no other riders were on the bike.
The driver was rushed to the hospital and remains is critical, Hendricks said.
