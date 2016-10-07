Cruiser tased by Biloxi police set for trial on assault charge

It was the most read story on the Sun Herald’s website last year when it happened Oct. 10, the last night of Cruisin’ The Coast.
Roy Welford Neely, a Cruiser from Florence, was arrested and tased by Biloxi police. He’d been stopped initially for careless driving after he did a burnout on the road, according to reports from the scene.
He wasn’t handcuffed when he was taken into custody and he decided to fight, police said. He swung at an officer and elbowed him in the groin. That’s when he got tased — right there by the silver Corvette he had been driving.
Neely, 47, hit the pavement face first and one of his shoes flew off onto the road. He was brought in on charges of first-offense DUI, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and simple assault on a law enforcement officer, which is a felony charge in Mississippi.
So what happened to Roy Welford Neely?
A year later, he’s set for trial in Biloxi on Oct. 17, according to the District Attorney’s Office, on a charge of simple assault on a peace officer.
Karen Nelson: 228-896-2310, @NelsonNews_atSH
