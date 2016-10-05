$140M expansion of Margaritaville Biloxi with giant Ferris wheel envisioned

Fire destroyed a camper trailer on Hand Road in west Harrison County on Wednesday night around 9:30 pm. The Harrison County Fire Marshals Office, along with the Harrison County Sheriff's Department, are investigating.
Family and friends gather at Jones Park for a prayer vigil to support John Harrison Doucet, 20, and his recovery on Monday, September 19, 2016. Doucet was electrocuted Sunday Sunday evening at the Gulfport Yacht Club while parking his sailboat.
Gulf Coast Rescue Mission in Biloxi was wiped out by a fire early Saturday morning. The mission's thrift store — it's main source of money — was destroyed along with transient housing and their kitchen. Despite the setback, assistant director Sean Smith said they will be back.