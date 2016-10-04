Woman woke up to find fire in her kitchen, deputy chief says

A woman escaped injuries when her kitchen caught fire, though two neighbors were taken to a hospital for treatment, Deputy Fire Chief Matt Nault said.
The woman got out of her duplex apartment on 30 1/2 Street and called for help at 1:42 p.m., Nault said.
“She left something on the stove and fell asleep and woke up to find a fire in her kitchen,” he said.
People from the adjoining apartment were taken to get emergency medical help.
One suffered from smoke inhalation and the other reported having abdominal pain, Nault said.
Their injuries appeared to be minor, he said.
Six units and 26 firefighters responded.
Investigators were still at the scene two hours later, he said.
Comments