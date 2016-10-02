Rave reviews of Fishbone Alley as Cruisin’ kicks off

Gulfport locals and tourists alike raved about Fishbone Alley as the artsy, funky pedestrian walkway opened Sunday in the Downtown Gulfport entertainment district.
“I think it’s one of the best things to happen in Gulfport in many years,” said local resident Stanley Hastings. “It’s beautiful and it’s good thing for locals, for tourists and commerce. I’ll be back.”
The whimsical alley, once an eyesore between 13th and 14th Streets, opened Sunday in conjunction with Cruisin’ The View, part of Cruisin’ The Coast’s first day.
The entertainment district now features go-cups, which allow people to stroll from venue to venue with an alcoholic beverage.
The back doors of restaurants and bars are now front doors for people who meander through Fishbone Alley.
Fishbone Alley, the idea of Community Development Director David Parker, held its grand opening at 1 p.m. Sunday.
“I got a drink just because I could,” said Brian Myers of Hattiesburg as he walked through the alley.
“It’s fine, so nice,” said Myers, who made a day trip to enjoy Cruisin’ The Coast and discovered the pedestrian alley.
The alley has brick pavers circa 1906, whimsical artwork, including redfish and a guitar-playing mermaid, and strands of small lights overhead for a festive nighttime view.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
