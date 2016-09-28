Kids’ obstacle course is part of Festival Against Crime

Biloxi Police, including its dive and rescue team, bomb squad, traffic, bicycle and canine divisions will give the public a look at what they do and the equipment they use to keep the community safe during the annual Biloxi Community Festival Against Crime on Saturday.
The free festival is from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. off U.S. 90 in East Biloxi, at Point Cadet Plaza. The family event will feature a kids’ firefighter obstacle course, door prizes, giveaways and free food.
Biloxi firefighters also will be there to show their vehicles and equipment, and participants can learn how to avoid becoming a victim of crime and how to prevent fires in the home.
"Our goal is to build neighborhood unity and pride, build and strengthen partnerships and bring awareness to the Neighborhood Crime Watch Program," Police Chief John Miller said. "We also want to provide information to residents of the many services and activities available in Biloxi."
