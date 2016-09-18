Update: Gulfport residents get power back before end of Saints game

Just as the Saints were ready to kick off against the New York Giants, some Gulfport residents lost reception.
Mississippi Power reported that the power outage near downtown Gulfport was caused by a blown fuse. Power was restored to about 142 customers by 2:30 p.m., in time for fans to see the end of the game.
According to the company’s outage map, the outage began at 12 p.m. The area affected was from Railroad Street north to almost 21st Street and 17th Avenue on the east side to almost 22nd Avenue on the west side.
