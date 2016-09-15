West Harrison teen recovering after rollover crash

Less than 24 hours after being airlifted to the trauma unit at the University of South Alabama Medical Center in Mobile, 16-year-old Michael Hight of Lyman is on the road to recovery.
Harrison County sheriff’s Maj. Tom Clifford said the accident occurred late Wednesday afternoon on County Farm Road between Landon and DeHerde roads. The 2006 Chevy Cobalt that Hight was driving overturned, then hit a tree.
A helicopter landed on County Farm Road about 5 p.m., Clifford said, to take Hight to Mobile.
Melissa Hight, Michael’s aunt, said the family of the West Harrison High School junior is grateful the accident wasn’t worse than it was.
“He is really sore, which is to be expected,” she said. “He has bruises, scrapes and a small cut on his forehead, but other than that his spirits are good and he is very thankful to God and to the first responders that were first on scene and kept him talking.”
She said her nephew did suffer some damage to his hand and was expected to undergo surgery Thursday afternoon.
“They don’t know the extent of damage to his hand and won’t until they go in and see,” she said. “There’s a possibility they will have to reconstruct the bone of his index finger and replace it with a rod.”
