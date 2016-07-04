2 teens saw a man trapped in a flooded car — what they did next saved his life

Two Hancock County teens were honored Tuesday for bravery for saving the life of a man whose car had been washed away after heavy rains in April caused coast-wide flooding.
18-year-olds Dylan Head and Hylan Salles, of Kiln, were traveling home from a funeral in the northern part of Hancock County on Bell Creek Road when they noticed a dark object off the side of the street ,nearly swallowed in the rapidly rising creek.
“When we pulled up all you could see was the very top of a car that was under water," Dylan said Tuesday, describing the dramatic event. "Then I saw a hand against the window.”
Thanks to some quick thinking, the two young men sprang into action and rushed into the flood waters. Dylan swam to rescue the complete stranger trapped inside, while Hylan contacted authorities.
“I'm not sure how it all happened,” Dylan explained. “We just knew someone was in danger. We just knew they needed help.”
Dylan said he used an old boat paddle to break the car window and pull the stranded driver out of the vehicle and to safety.
“Other than a few scratches from the broken glass and him hyperventilating some, the man appeared to be fine,” Dylan said. “We spoke to him briefly until officials arrived and knew he was in good hands, then left.”
Dylan Head
The two teens never got the man's name nor saw or heard from him after that day. When 2nd Lt. Dorty Necaise of the Shieldsboro Rifles SCV Camp in Bay St Louis heard of the harrowing rescue, he knew his fellow unit members would agree the teens should be recognized.
“No one else, to my knowledge, had recognized these two young men for their act of bravery," Necaise said, "so I said we need to honor them and let them know they did a great job. Most fall apart in the face of danger, but these two boys did something that most grown men couldn't even do. Without even knowing this man, these two young boys just knew he was in danger and came to his rescue. That water was cold and deep. The current was strong. They risked their own lives and personal safety to save the life of another. That deserves recognition.”
Dylan and Hylan were awarded the Adj. Lott Sones award for bravery. Both young men received framed certificates and handmade plaques designed in the shape of Hancock County. Several local businesses sponsored gifts as well. River Bend Veterinary Hospital in Diamondhead gave each young man a $50 gift certificate; Tactical Force Training offered a free training class for enhanced concealed carry for both; and Beauvoir gave each boy free memberships for themselves and one guest each. The SCV also presented both heroes with the state flag and an offer to join the SCV at any time. The SCV did a genealogical research and found both have ancestors who fought on both sides of the war. SCV surprised the teens with photos of their ancestors along with their awards.
The two teens also now serve as volunteer firefighters with Clermont Harbor Fire and Rescue.
