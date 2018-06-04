Colin Bales sings a little "Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day."

Colin Bales, 8, of Hancock County, sings Luke Bryan's "Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day" while undergoing cancer treatment at Oschner in New Orleans. The video caught the attention of Bryan whos ent Colin a special message.
Courtesy Ashley Spiers
