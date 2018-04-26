When her classmate began having a seizure, this Hancock County Girl Scout took action

Hancock County Girl Scout Haven Bloom began working on her first aid badge a few months ago.
The training for Junior Girl Scouts in grades 4 and 5 later came in handy in an emergency situation when a classmate began having a seizure.
Haven was at school on Feb. 15 when she noticed a classmate was in distress, and she remembered her training.
She turned the girl on her side, braced her with a backpack and kept her safe while staff ran to get the school nurse.
Her lifesaving efforts have earned Haven the Girl Scout Medal of Honor, a prestigious national award.
Haven received the award Saturday at Camp Ita Kana in Wiggins during the annual Girl Award Ceremony.
The award honors Haven "for doing something exceptional," said Sarah Edwards, chief operations officer of the Girl Scouts of Greater Mississippi.
"This award is given to a Girl Scout who has shown presence of mind (a clear and calm head) and true Girl Scout spirit in an emergency," Edwards said.
Haven is a member of Hancock County Girl Scout Troop 3590. The troop leader is her mother, Jessica Bohacheff.
The troop began working on the first aid badge last fall.
The Medal of Honor is given for saving a life or attempting to save a life without risk to the candidate's own life.
She was nominated for the award through a five-page application process in addition to statements from the girl she helped and from witnesses.
Comments