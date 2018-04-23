Her 9-day-old baby was found in truck's floorboard. Mom was driving drunk, Hancock cops say.

A baby girl about nine days old was in the back floorboard of a crashed pickup when people stopped to help her allegedly impaired mother after a crash.
The baby, who had minor injuries, was in an infant carrier and it appears the carrier was not restrained Saturday night while her mother was driving under the influence of alcohol on Lower Bay Road, Hancock County Chief Deputy Don Bass said.
Child Protective Services has taken the baby into protective custody, he said.
Alycia Cripps, 30, of Bay St. Louis, had "substantial" injuries from the crash and remained hospitalized Monday morning, Bass said.
The sheriff's department has a warrant for her arrest on a felony charge of DUI/endangering a child. Deputies will arrest her when she is released from a hospital, Bass said. An earlier report indicated Cripps already had been arrested.
The crash occurred about 7:57 p.m. Saturday in the 5300 block of Lower Bay Road near Tamborella Road. The rural area is north of Buccaneer State Park and west of Waveland.
Cripps was about six miles from her home when the pickup left the road and struck some trees, Bass said.
People who stopped to help her realized a baby was in the back floorboard, Bass said. Both were taken to Memorial Hospital at Gulfport.
The hospital discharged the baby, who remains in protective custody pending a court hearing.
Robin Fitzgerald, 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments