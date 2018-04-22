Woman arrested after wreck involving 5-day-old infant in Hancock County

A woman was arrested on DUI charge after a wreck on Lakeshore Road Saturday night, Hancock County Sheriff Chief Deputy Don Bass said.
Bass said the female driver ran her vehicle off the road and hit a tree with an infant in the car.
The five-day-old baby was still alive Sunday morning, Bass said.
The woman was taken to the Hancock County jail, but Bass could not confirm any other details about her arrest.
The accident is under investigation.
Lakeshore Road is in the Lakeshore community in Hancock County. It's east Pearlington and just west of Waveland.
