Here's how you can help Bay firefighter recovering from motorcycle crash

The road to recovery will be a long one for Michael Gautreau after he crashed his motorcycle on his way to work Wednesday morning, but you can help the Bay St. Louis firefighter.

A Facebook page called "Firefighter Guitreau's Road to Recovery" has been created to keep the community updated on the 28-year-old father of four's status. The page will also highlight various fundraisers.

"We are doing this because we have been apart of the Bay St. Louis Fire Department family for many years and we want to show our support for Firefighter Guitreau and his family in their time of need," said Nicole Garber, one of the page's organizers. "Also, we want to keep the community updated on his road to recovery as they have all come together and shown their support."

One of the first fundraisers is a Yeti cooler raffle.

Bay St. Louis Fire Chief Monty Strong told the Sun Herald on Friday that Guitreau had another surgery on his broken left leg earlier in the day and he'll be moved to Jackson for further surgeries.

What happened?

Guitreau was on his way to work just before 7 a.m. Wednesday when a vehicle pulled out in front of him on Mississippi 603 near the Kiln-Waveland Cutoff Road, Strong said.

Guitreau was rushed to Memorial Hospital at Gulfport and spent much of the rest of the day in surgery. As a result of the crash, doctors removed his ruptured spleen. He also broke both legs, fractured his L4 vertebrae in his back and is swollen in his face and arms, Strong said.

'I'm sorry'

When he Strong visited Guitreau in the hospital Thursday the young firefighter still couldn't talk because of the swelling, so he gave his chief a fist bump and wrote him a short note.

"He wrote, 'I'm sorry, Chief.'" Strong said, followed by a pause. "That's just the type of kid he is. He thinks being out of work is going to be a burden on us.





"We reassured him he'll be OK and we'll take it from here."

Strong said doctors are optimistic about Guitreau's recovery but he has a long road ahead of him.