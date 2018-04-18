A Bay St. Louis firefighter is in surgery after serious motorcycle crash

A Bay St. Louis firefighter is in surgery after being involved in a serious crash Wednesday morning.
Fire Chief Monty Strong said one of his firefighters was on his motorcycle traveling south on Mississippi 603 near the Kiln-Waveland cutoff about 6:45 a.m. when a vehicle pulled out in front of him.
Strong said the firefighter suffered two broken legs and a ruptured spleen, among other possible injuries.
Strong said the firefighter was taken to Memorial Hospital at Gulfport and went into surgery about 11:30 a.m.
The firefighter has not yet been identified but Strong said he has been with the Bay St. Louis Fire Department for three years.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family," Strong said. "He's a part of our brotherhood."
As word spread of the firefighter's injuries, the Waveland Fire Department also sent their thoughts to the man.
"Hang in there brother! We got you!" the post said in part.
