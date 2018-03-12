Bay High gets its football coach back, but another top official resigns

The Bay-Waveland School Board will be looking for a new superintendent and an athletics director but it apparently won’t be looking for a football coach.
The Board on a 3-2 vote Monday accepted Superintendent Vikki Ladner’s resignation effective June 30. Board members Casey Favre, who earlier in the meeting was elected president, new secretary Vicki Arnold and newly sworn in member Nancy Lathrop voted yes; Mark Kidd and Mike Bell voted no.
“The school board shouldn’t be political, but it’s getting that way,” said Kidd, the only member who addressed the superintendent’s resignation. “Sometimes I wonder what’s going on.”
So does football coach Benji Foreman, who on March 1 learned he’d be out of a job, he said, via a press release from Athletics Director Vernon Powell. But the Board accepted Powell’s resignation as part of the consent agenda on a unanimous vote.
“I guess I do,” said Foreman when asked if he still had a job. “I was hoping for a little more clarity.”
More than three dozen students wearing T-shirts with #Foremanismycoach on the front were there to support Foreman but only five got to speak on his behalf, and that was in an executive session on personnel. Only six were football players. Foreman also teaches health and physical education.
Favre said the board had nothing to say and nothing to decide because it had no recommendation about the coach from either the superintendent or the AD. Both left without saying anything. Favre promised a press release to further explain things.
“For the moment there is no action,” he said. “Ben Foreman remains the head football coach. I truly apologize for the way this was handled.”
