More Videos

Biloxi quarterback Brodie King talks about return to the field after injury 153

Biloxi quarterback Brodie King talks about return to the field after injury

Pause
Bay councilman reads letter that includes racial slurs at city meeting 138

Bay councilman reads letter that includes racial slurs at city meeting

Faith helped get this Pass coach through her first round of cancer. She needs your prayers again. 77

Faith helped get this Pass coach through her first round of cancer. She needs your prayers again.

The letters this Bay middle school teacher wrote to seniors made them smile and cry 127

The letters this Bay middle school teacher wrote to seniors made them smile and cry

'This isn't my first rodeo,' says Bay St. Louis acting police chief 124

'This isn't my first rodeo,' says Bay St. Louis acting police chief

Magical night 104

Magical night

Wrangler bitten while trying to relocate alligator in Hancock County 120

Wrangler bitten while trying to relocate alligator in Hancock County

Brick oven isn't just for pizza at Corks & Cleaver 71

Brick oven isn't just for pizza at Corks & Cleaver

Golf cart fans say they're a way of life 68

Golf cart fans say they're a way of life

She died after being broadsided by a boat. Her family won't stop fighting for her. 151

She died after being broadsided by a boat. Her family won't stop fighting for her.

Ward 3 Councilman Jeffery Reed reads an anonymous letter filled with racial slurs that arrived in his mailbox at the Bay St. Louis City Council meeting Tuesday, March 6, 2018.
Ward 3 Councilman Jeffery Reed reads an anonymous letter filled with racial slurs that arrived in his mailbox at the Bay St. Louis City Council meeting Tuesday, March 6, 2018.

Hancock County

Bay High gets its football coach back, but another top official resigns

By Paul Hampton

jphampton@sunherald.com

March 12, 2018 08:42 PM

Bay St. Louis

The Bay-Waveland School Board will be looking for a new superintendent and an athletics director but it apparently won’t be looking for a football coach.

The Board on a 3-2 vote Monday accepted Superintendent Vikki Ladner’s resignation effective June 30. Board members Casey Favre, who earlier in the meeting was elected president, new secretary Vicki Arnold and newly sworn in member Nancy Lathrop voted yes; Mark Kidd and Mike Bell voted no.

“The school board shouldn’t be political, but it’s getting that way,” said Kidd, the only member who addressed the superintendent’s resignation. “Sometimes I wonder what’s going on.”

So does football coach Benji Foreman, who on March 1 learned he’d be out of a job, he said, via a press release from Athletics Director Vernon Powell. But the Board accepted Powell’s resignation as part of the consent agenda on a unanimous vote.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I guess I do,” said Foreman when asked if he still had a job. “I was hoping for a little more clarity.”

More than three dozen students wearing T-shirts with #Foremanismycoach on the front were there to support Foreman but only five got to speak on his behalf, and that was in an executive session on personnel. Only six were football players. Foreman also teaches health and physical education.

Favre said the board had nothing to say and nothing to decide because it had no recommendation about the coach from either the superintendent or the AD. Both left without saying anything. Favre promised a press release to further explain things.

“For the moment there is no action,” he said. “Ben Foreman remains the head football coach. I truly apologize for the way this was handled.”

Paul Hampton: 228-284-7296, @JPaulHampton

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Biloxi quarterback Brodie King talks about return to the field after injury 153

Biloxi quarterback Brodie King talks about return to the field after injury

Pause
Bay councilman reads letter that includes racial slurs at city meeting 138

Bay councilman reads letter that includes racial slurs at city meeting

Faith helped get this Pass coach through her first round of cancer. She needs your prayers again. 77

Faith helped get this Pass coach through her first round of cancer. She needs your prayers again.

The letters this Bay middle school teacher wrote to seniors made them smile and cry 127

The letters this Bay middle school teacher wrote to seniors made them smile and cry

'This isn't my first rodeo,' says Bay St. Louis acting police chief 124

'This isn't my first rodeo,' says Bay St. Louis acting police chief

Magical night 104

Magical night

Wrangler bitten while trying to relocate alligator in Hancock County 120

Wrangler bitten while trying to relocate alligator in Hancock County

Brick oven isn't just for pizza at Corks & Cleaver 71

Brick oven isn't just for pizza at Corks & Cleaver

Golf cart fans say they're a way of life 68

Golf cart fans say they're a way of life

She died after being broadsided by a boat. Her family won't stop fighting for her. 151

She died after being broadsided by a boat. Her family won't stop fighting for her.

Bay councilman reads letter that includes racial slurs at city meeting

View More Video