He loaded his Colt 45 and stopped a Mississippi school shooter. He's against arming teachers.

Joel Myrick, a former assistant principal who detained a gunman in a 1997 school shooting, at his home in Pass Christian, Miss., Feb. 20, 2018. Myrick retrieved a pistol from his truck, then chased the shooter, who was armed with a lever-action rifle. Today, he says the idea of arming teachers is misguided. “If Luke Woodham had an AR-15, he probably would have killed 20 people instead of two,” Myrick said. Emily Kask The New York Times