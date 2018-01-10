Apartment catches fire in Old Town Bay St. Louis

Plumes of black smoke rose high over Old Town Bay St. Louis on Wednesday afternoon as flames shot out the back windows of a Manor House apartment off de Montluzin Street.
Members of the Bay St. Louis Fire Department arrived on the scene at a little before 5 p.m. Wednesday to tackle the blaze, while officers of the Bay St. Louis Police Department blocked off the street.
Greg Matusoff, an off-duty New Orleans firefighter who lives on de Montluzin, broke through a fence in the yard behind the burning apartments in order to help get water on the flames.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze quickly, but remained on the scene at around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday.
No injuries have yet been reported.
