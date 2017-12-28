Woman dies after head-on wreck in Kiln

A head-on collision in Kiln on Thursday claimed the life of a Louisiana woman, a Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman said.
Cpl. Chase Elkins said a 73-year-old woman was traveling southbound on Mississippi 603 in a 2010 Nissan Cube when she was hit by a 2010 Ford F-150 that was northbound but turning left.
The wreck occurred just north of Mississippi 43, Elkins said.
The woman, who was from Covington, Louisiana, was taken to Hancock Medical Center and was pronounced dead from her injuries, Elkins said.
The driver of the Ford F-150, a 60-year man from Grand Isle, Louisiana, was not injured.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts, Elkins said.
The woman’s name has not been released by officials yet.
An investigation is ongoing.
