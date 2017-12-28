Sun Herald stock photo
Sun Herald stock photo
Sun Herald stock photo

Hancock County

Woman dies after head-on wreck in Kiln

By Justin Mitchell

jmitchell@sunherald.com

December 28, 2017 06:51 PM

A head-on collision in Kiln on Thursday claimed the life of a Louisiana woman, a Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman said.

Cpl. Chase Elkins said a 73-year-old woman was traveling southbound on Mississippi 603 in a 2010 Nissan Cube when she was hit by a 2010 Ford F-150 that was northbound but turning left.

The wreck occurred just north of Mississippi 43, Elkins said.

The woman, who was from Covington, Louisiana, was taken to Hancock Medical Center and was pronounced dead from her injuries, Elkins said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The driver of the Ford F-150, a 60-year man from Grand Isle, Louisiana, was not injured.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, Elkins said.

The woman’s name has not been released by officials yet.

An investigation is ongoing.

Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @JustinMitchell_

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • The letters this Bay middle school teacher wrote to seniors made them smile and cry

    Bay-Waveland Middle School teacher Logan Pullin wrote and delivered letters to each of the graduating students he taught in his first year at the school. The students' reactions were fun to watch.

The letters this Bay middle school teacher wrote to seniors made them smile and cry

The letters this Bay middle school teacher wrote to seniors made them smile and cry 2:08

The letters this Bay middle school teacher wrote to seniors made them smile and cry
'This isn't my first rodeo,' says Bay St. Louis acting police chief 2:05

'This isn't my first rodeo,' says Bay St. Louis acting police chief
Magical night 1:45

Magical night

View More Video