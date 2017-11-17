OurTime: Kiln rallies behind Hawks football team ahead of playoff game

When the Hancock Hawks traveled north on Mississippi 603 Friday, they were greeted by family, fans and whole lot of Hawk Pride.
Kiln was abuzz last week after the Hawks came out on top in the narrow 30-27 win against perennial post-season participant Brandon to secure a spot in a 6A state quarterfinals game Friday against Pearl.
This is only the third time in 26 years the Hawks have reached the playoffs: 1991, 2014 and now, 2017.
And the small town is rallying around their football team, led by head coach Neil Lollar.
A parade of sorts greeted the Hawks, anchored by signs of support hanging from bucket trucks, courtesy of Coast Electric Power Association.
Families made shirts and signs with Hancock’s #ourtime hashtag that has been a common theme on social media throughout the regular prep football season.
At Hancock High today, teachers and students alike wore their Hawk T-shirts, holding signs that said “I got your back.”
The sign at Dolly’s Quick Stop was changed to support the Hawks, and at least one family even had a life-size poster of their Hawk player.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @JustinMitchell_
