Celebrate Papa Hemingway with a birthday bash in Waveland

A Havana nights celebration complete with Salsa music and cigars is coming to Waveland on Friday, the 118th Birthday of Pulitizer Prize-winning author Ernest Hemingway.
The celebration runs from 7-10 p.m. at the Ground Zero Hurricane Museum and benefits the museum.
Guests will indulge in a “moveable feast” of Cuban cuisine and signature cocktails, and can enter the Hemingway look-a-like contest. Cigars in the Pass will invite patrons in to their cigar lounge and literary buffs can add to their library at Bay Bookx.
“Events that celebrate Hemingway’s legacy can be found throughout the United States and we want to bring this to Waveland through our own signature celebration,” said LiLi Stahler Murphy, chairman of the Ground Zero Hurricane Museum.
“Each year we want to invite fans of his writing and exuberant lifestyle to come together in Waveland for HemFest to celebrate his life,” said Starr Chapman, co-owner of The Rum Kitchen in Waveland. She and her husband are preparing the four-course moveable feast featuring ceviché with an original Hemingway Daquiri, a Dorado fillet in a sauce with a Cuba Libré, garlic roasted pork Cubano with mango chutney and a mojito, finished with coconut rum cake.
Tickets are $65 per person or $118 for two and are limited to the first 100 patrons. Tickets can be reserved online.
Details: Linda Aiavolasiti at 228-216-0561 or mailto:linda@wavelandgroundzero.comor LiLi Stahler Murphy at 228-243-3235 or lilistahler@gmail.com.
