Hancock County

July 08, 2017 10:24 AM

Update: Eastbound lane of traffic blocked on I-10 in Hancock County after wreck

By Justin Mitchell

jmitchell@sunherald.com

Hancock County

A single-vehicle wreck is causing a traffic delay on Interstate 10 in Hancock County, a Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman said.

Cpl. Chase Elkins said troopers are on the scene working the eastbound accident at mile marker 2 near the Mississippi-Louisiana state line. The left lane is blocked as officials work to clear the scene, Elkins said.

One eastbound lane is blocked, according to an alert from the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

MDOT said drivers should expect delays for about an hour.

Elkins said there are injuries involved with the wreck, but the extent was not known at 10:15 a.m. Saturday.

Sun Herald will update this story.

Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @JustinMitchell_

