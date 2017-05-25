Beach Trolley is free in Hancock County

Beginning Friday, the Coast Transit Authority Beach Trolley will again run daily from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. along the Hancock County coastline.
The free trolley, started in May 2016, travels a 60-minute loop route from the Silver Slipper Casino down the beach to Bay St. Louis, through Old Town and then back to the casino, with stops along the way, including Buccaneer State Park. The trolley leaves the casino at the top of every hour, with the last run leaving at 6 p.m. and returning to the casino at 6:46 p.m.
Along with designated pickup and dropoff locations, the trolley operates on the “hail” system that allows riders to flag it down at any safe point along the route.
John Ferrucci, general manager of Silver Slipper, said summer is when most visitors used the Beach Trolley.
