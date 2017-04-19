Thousands of properties up for auction in Hancock County

Bidding is open at an online auction to sell 2,038 tax-forfeited properties throughout Hancock County.
The auction opened Wednesday and the mostly residential properties have an estimated combined value of $11.87 million.
This is the latest in a series of online auctions launched by Secretary Delbert Hosemann in July 2016 as a way to streamline the purchase of tax-forfeited properties. Previous auctions sold properties in Bay St. Louis, Greenville, Greenwood, Hinds County, Jackson, McComb, Meridian, Pearl River County, Rankin County, Waveland, Vicksburg and Yazoo City.
Bids must be submitted online through the Secretary of State’s online auction portal until 11:59 p.m. on May 17. Paper bids will not be accepted.
The minimum bid historically has been about 10 percent of the market value of the property, Hosemann said, so for a $15,000 lot that usually is around $1,500.
“Some people are fixing to get a really good deal here,” he said. Successful bidders will be notified by e-mail as soon as possible after the auction closes, and payment of the bid amount must be paid within 15 days of notification.
An added feature is “Buy it Now,” which Hosemann said allows bidders to purchase properties outright. Once the bid is approved, the property will be taken off the auction.
A photo is provided with some of the properties or with Google Earth people can virtually stand right in front of the land or home and see the surrounding neighborhood.
“These auctions are critical to local communities because they raise funds for education and infrastructure and revitalize neighborhoods,” Hosemann said. The auctions have raised millions of dollars for Mississippi schools and municipalities and he said, “Every dollar that I collect goes to the city and the county.”
Before the online auctions, Hosemann said paper bids were taken and that delayed the final same by a month.
“We’re the most automated Secretary of State in the country,” he said. The office handles 700,000 documents a year online
Details: sos.ms.gov/Public-Lands/Pages/Tax-Forfeited-Auction.aspx or call Public Lands Division at 601-359-5156
Comments