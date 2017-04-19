Fight nearly erupts between citizen, Diamondhead city councilman

A fistfight nearly erupted in City Hall between Councilman Tom Woolbright and a citizen directly following Tuesday’s meeting.
The Diamondhead City Council adjourned after a fairly quick meeting, prompting residents and city officials to mill around speaking to one another in the conference room at City Hall.
Within just a few minutes of the meeting’s end, Diamondhead resident Tommy Nichols approached Woolbright in the middle of the room and said something that set the councilman off.
Woolbright immediately raised his voice in response, drawing the entire room’s attention.
The argument quickly escalated, growing louder and more heated. Threats were made, and the two men were soon standing nose-to-nose.
The situation was on the brink of a physical confrontation until Diamondhead Police Chief John Luther rushed to the center of the room, placing himself in between the councilman and the citizen.
Luther separated the two and escorted Woolbright out of the building.
The Sun Herald later interviewed Nichols, who said he confronted Woolbright regarding an incident that occurred on Monday.
Nichols, who is a supporter of a city council candidate running against Woolbright, said he was out placing a campaign sign on someone’s lawn Monday. While driving away from the person’s house, he received a phone call and pulled over to take the call, he said.
While parked and on the phone, he noticed another vehicle pass him in the opposite direction, then turn around and pull up right next to him, he said.
“The car pulls up beside me in the middle of Diamondhead Drive and stops,” Nichols said. “I look over, and it’s Tom Woolbright.”
Nichols said the councilman sat there and stared at him.
Nichols’ vehicle bears campaign magnets for an opposing candidate, so he believes Woolbright saw those magnets and was trying to intimidate him, he said.
“There’s no question (he was trying to intimidate me),” Nichols said. “The man is full of rage and hate, and I think it’s really frightening.”
The Diamondhead municipal primaries are just two weeks away. The election includes the office of mayor and the city council seats.
In a phone interview Tuesday night, Woolbright claimed to not remember the incident at all.
“I don’t remember yelling with anybody,” he said.
When asked if the citizens of Diamondhead deserved an honest comment about what happened, Woolbright continued to claim he remembered nothing and declined an offer to view the video of him being escorted out of the building by police.
Wesley Muller: 228-896-2322, @WesleySMuller
Comments