Wrong-way driver causes crash day after DUI arrest, Hancock cops say

Three people suffered serious injuries after a head-on collision Wednesday involving a driver recently released from jail on a DUI charge.
Hancock County sheriff’s Chief Deputy Don Bass said the wreck occurred about 3 p.m. when a vehicle went down the wrong way on U.S. 90 near the intersection of Lakeshore Drive.
Desmond Coogans, the driver of the vehicle, entered oncoming traffic, Bass said. The 59-year-old Carriere man was arrested on a DUI charge Tuesday and released later that day on an indigent bond, meaning he paid nothing. He was also arrested on a DUI charge on March 19 and released the same day on an indigent bond.
Bass said said DUI charges are likely to follow Wednesday’s wreck.
He said at least two people were taken from the scene by rescue helicopter for treatment of serious injuries.
The Sun Herald will update this story as more information becomes available.
Wesley Muller: 228-896-2322, @WesleySMuller
Comments