3 Harrison Central High students injured in rollover crash

Three high school students were injured Friday in a rollover accident in Gulfport, a Mississippi Highway Patrol official said.
MHP Spokesman Chase Elkins said three teenagers were traveling southbound on U.S. 49 around 12 p.m. when the driver of the Nissan Frontier pickup tried to merge into the right lane.
“She, at the last second, realized there was a car and turned back into the left lane,” Elkins said. “She over-corrected and rolled over.”
WXXV-TV reports the three teens were students at Harrison Central High School.
Elkins said all three girls were wearing seatbelts and sustained minor injuries in the crash.
Drivers experienced traffic delays for about an hour while officials worked to clear the scene, the Mississippi Department of Transportation said in an online alert.
