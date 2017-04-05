Hancock County

April 5, 2017 5:00 PM

Bay police will discuss active-shooter situations

By Wesley Muller

BAY ST. LOUIS

The police department wants its residents to know what to do in the case of an active-shooter situation.

The department will be hosting its quarterly neighborhood watch meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. April 11 at the Bay St. Louis Public Library. The topic for the night is Civilian Response to Active Shooter Event, police Capt. Wes Mayley said in a press release.

The guest speaker will be Harrison County sheriff’s Sgt. Lincoln.

Everyone is welcome to attend. For questions, email Ernest Taylor at etaylorsr@baystlouis-ms.gov.

