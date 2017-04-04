All that was missing from reported child abduction was an actual child

It was a wild tale about a child being abducted from a local store. But the only thing missing in the alleged missing child case was a missing child.
Deputies with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an abducted child Monday night. A witness told authorities she saw a man take a girl into nearby woods close to the Wal-Mart in Waveland. However, no report was made on a missing child Monday night and no Amber Alert was issued.
“We are confident that no child was taken from Wal-Mart,” Hancock County Chief Deputy Don Bass said. “We had dogs search the wood and no child was found.”
He said Waveland police did see a man in the woods near Wal-Mart who fled on foot when he was approached. The man has still not been found.
“We think he may have been trying to open car doors in the parking lot and that’s why he ran from police,” Bass said. “But police did see a man in the woods and there was no child with him.”
The search was called off around 10 p.m. on Monday. There are several paths in the woods that were searched that lead to a nearby apartment complex. Residents of that complex often walk through the wooded area to get to Wal-Mart.
Sun Herald reporter Wes Muller contributed to this report.
