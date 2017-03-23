Who’s going to fund libraries in Hancock County after Sept. 30?

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors opted out of its inter-local agreement with Bay St. Louis and Waveland in connection with the Hancock County Library System in hopes of reaching a new agreement by October.
If no deal can be reached, libraries across the county could be forced to close their doors on Oct. 1. The move was designed to bring all of the interested parties in the library system to the table, officials said.
"We want to continue the conversation we have been having with all parties over the past few months," Board of Supervisors President Blaine LaFontaine said Tuesday. "According to the agreement, we had to give 60 days notice that we were opting out. That deadline was this April."
The Hancock County Library System includes libraries in Bay St. Louis, Waveland, Pearlington, Kiln, Diamondhead and a branch in East Hancock County.
In 1991, the county, Bay St. Louis and Waveland reached an inter-local agreement that outlined how the libraries would be funded and operated.
Each entity would levy taxes to help fund the library system. A library board was formed that included appointed representatives from the various local governments.
That agreement is nearly 25 years old. Two new libraries, including one in the previously private community of Diamondhead, have been added to the system since the agreement was created.
LaFontaine said the current Board of Supervisors have been examining the libraries' funding and decision-making process since it took over in January 2015.
Over the past year, questions have been raised about funding percentages from the individual entities and the representation on the library board.
Earlier this year, supervisors listened to a presentation from a nationwide library company that is interested in privatizing the library system. LaFontaine said Monday's action had nothing to do with the private company.
"We have made no authorization with that company and there has not been any further discussions with them," LaFontaine said. "We have been asking the library board for some ideas and we are waiting to hear back from them. We also want to sit down with the cities and talk to them. This will bring everyone to the table."
Although the county opted out of the inter-local agreement, it must still honor the funds budgeted through the end of the fiscal year, which expires on Sept. 31. One potential hiccup could be the loss of $54,000 in funding because of a budgeting error last year.
Supervisors learned Monday that about $800,000 in estimated revenue would not be collected this year because of a tax abatement given to a company at Port Bienville.
Hancock County Library System Director Courtney Thomas said Tuesday that she is aware of the shortfall and she and her board were scheduled to discuss it at Tuesday evening's meeting.
The board is also expected to engage the supervisors soon about a new inter-local agreement, officials said.
"There would be no funding except for Bay St. Louis and Waveland," LaFontaine said. "I don't think that will happen. We have plenty of time to work out a new agreement."
