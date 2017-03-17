Hancock County man jailed in choking, punching of pregnant wife

A Hancock County man is accused in the choking of his wife of six weeks, who is pregnant, and punching her in the stomach.
Robert Gilbert, 29, is arrested on charges of aggravated domestic assault and simple assault, domestic violence.
The domestic violence investigator, Mark Alison, said deputies went to the couple’s home because of a call about a disturbance. Gilbert appeared to be intoxicated and angry with his wife, Alison said.
The woman said she was choked and punched in the stomach, Alison said, adding she had scratches and marks to indicate an assault. She went to a local hospital, but did not have to be transported.
Alison said Gilbert denied hitting his wife and said they were just wrestling around roughly.
Alison said his investigation indicates Gilbert has been charged with domestic violence at least twice before.
The investigation is ongoing.
