5 reasons you should check out Arts Alive! in the Bay on Saturday

While the arts may be alive and well in Hancock County, it will get a boost on Saturday when Old Town Bay St. Louis plays host to the “Arts Alive!” festival. The all-day celebration of the arts gets under way at 10 a.m. and includes art demonstrations, music, a film festival and food and drinks.
It is sponsored by The Arts in Hancock County.
But with all there is to do on Saturday, you may ask why you should devote your day to an arts festival in Bay St. Louis. Martha Whitney Butler, The Arts director, lays out five reasons why you should make this your Saturday hot spot.
It’s free
“Wander freely around the picturesque district of Old Town Bay St. Louis and view free demos by artists, sample free food and listen to free music at the singer/songwriter showcase,” Butler said.
Demos all day
“Artists will demonstrate their processes throughout the day,” she said. “You can actively participate in the Flash Fiction Contest or Culinary Contest or experience hands-on activities like wheel-thrown pottery at the Lazy Magnolia Pottery Village.”
“Lazy Magnolia Brewery...
...will be there,” Butler said. “They're featured as an artisan this year and generously sponsored the pottery village located in between Bay Emporium and Mockingbird Cafe.”
Meet famous artists before they're famous
“You'll be able to say you ‘knew them back when’ at the singer/songwriter and film showcases, held after 5 at the Mockingbird Cafe,” she said. “When the sun goes down, view short films by some of the Coast’s finest student filmmakers at the Beacon Theater in Waveland.”
50 artists, one spot
“Our goal is to celebrate art, engage communities and enrich lives,” Butler said. “From the juried professional artists show to the ‘Serious Salsa’ contest, you'll get a great taste of all the art the Coast has to offer — did I mention it's free?”
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
If you go
Arts Alive!
Booths 10-5p.m.
Contests: 10-3p.m.
Music: 6-7:30p.m.
Film festival: 7:30p.m. at Beacon Theater in Waveland
