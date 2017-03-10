You’ve heard him on Thacker Mountian Radio — see him Saturday in the Bay

Jim Dees has been the host of “Thacker Mountain Radio Hour” for almost 20 years from the Square in Oxford.
On Saturday, he will be returning to the Coast, but not in his normal role as show host when Thacker Mountain “on the road” is broadcast live from the Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center in Ocean Springs.
Dees, a former journalist, will be signing copies of his book, “The Statue and The Fury — A Year of Art, Race, Music and Cocktails” at Bay Books in Bay St. Louis on Saturday. The signing is from 4-6 p.m. as part of the Second Saturday festivities.
“The Statue and The Fury” chronicles Dees’ days as a reporter for the Oxford Eagle in the late 1990s. It was recently published by Nautilus Press. In February, the book was nominated for “Best Nonfiction Book” of 2016 by the Mississippi Institute of Arts and Letters.
