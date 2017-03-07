Woman out of hospital after surviving Bayou LaCroix wreck

The woman who swam to safety after she lost control of her SUV and plunged into Bayou LaCroix has been released from the hospital.
Hancock County Chief Deputy Don Bass said Monday that Nicolette Rogers was released from Garden Park Hospital in Gulfport and is doing fine.
Officials pulled Rogers’ Nissan Pathfinder from Bayou LaCroix on Saturday.
Rogers was able to get out of the vehicle and swim to safety with help from a passer-by who saw the SUV go off the bridge from his rear view mirror.
A diver went into the bayou and tied ropes around the rear end of the SUV. The ropes were attached to tow straps, and Bigg Boy Status towing company removed the vehicle without incident.
Bass said the accident is under investigation, but it appears Rogers lost control as she was northbound on Mississippi 603 and crashed through the concrete railing.
The man who helped Rogers to safety, Lyle Smith Jr., did not want to comment on his role in the accident, saying only he “did what anyone would have done in that situation.”
Thousands of people watched Sun Herald’s live video feed as the SUV was removed from the water.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @JustinMitchell_
