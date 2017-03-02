How a mobile pantry will help feed needy families in Hancock County

Nonprofit food bank Feeding the Gulf Coast will distribute several thousand pounds of food products to 100 registered families in Hancock County next week.
The organization, formerly known as Bay Area Food Bank, will deploy its refrigerated mobile pantry from its office in Gulfport to the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency’s shelter at 18320 Mississippi 43 in Kiln. The distribution will begin at 12:30 p.m. March 8, according to a press release from Feeding the Gulf Coast.
The nonprofit’s initiative is being funded by a grant from the TJX Foundation, a charitable arm of TJX Companies Inc. The corporation operates discount clothing retailers such as T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, Sierra Trading Post and HomeGoods.
“This mobile pantry will fill a critical role in fighting hunger in Hancock County,” Feeding the Gulf Coast spokesperson Cindy Bloom said in a press release.
The food distributed will cover most of the main food groups, including meats, canned or fresh produce, dairy and grains. Pearl River Valley Opportunity, a nonprofit community action agency, is helping coordinate the distribution.
Residents of Hancock County who are in need of food assistance should pre-register by calling 228-231-1314 or 228-231-1334.
