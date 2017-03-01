Missing teen last seen in Bay St. Louis could be in danger, MBI says

Ilyn Renee Warner, 15, of Lumberton, has been reported missing and was last seen around noon Saturday in the 6000 block of East Street in Bay St. Louis.
The black female is 5feet one inch tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has long black hair worn in braids and brown eyes.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered and missing child alert for Warner. MBI says she may be with Iyelle Raquel Warlick Gutter, a black female who is 4 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
When last seen, Warner and Gutter were in a green Dodge van.
A news release asks that anyone with information about Warner or Gutter call the Lumberton Police Department 601-720-1008.
Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99
