NASA drone captures rainbow view of Stennis rocket test

The first test of the year on an RS-25 rocket at the NASA Stennis Space Center on Wednesday came with a rainbow view from an overhead drone.
The test was conducted on the A-1 Test Stand on the engine that will help power the new Space Launch System rocket designed to take astronauts into deep space.
The recent opening of the restricted air space over Stennis allowed a drone to get photographs and video of the test of development engine No. 0528, which ran the scheduled 380 seconds, or six minutes and 20 seconds. The drone also captured a rainbow that formed over the test area.
NASA said in a press release that the test represents another step forward in development of the rocket that will launch humans aboard Orion deeper into space than ever before.
Four of the RS-25 engines are scheduled to be tested simultaneously late this year. These engines, along with a pair of solid rocket boosters, will lift and power the SLS on its deep-space missions. The B-2 Test Stand at Stennis is being prepared to test this core stage for Exploration Mission-1, the first SLS flight with Orion.
Former space shuttle main engines, left from the program when the shuttle mission was canceled, will be used on the first four SLS flights. These engines were tested extensively at Stennis, and NASA says they are some of the most proven engines in the world.
Wednesday’s test was conducted by Aerojet Rocketdyne, the prime contractor for the RS-25 engines, and Syncom Space Services the prime contractor for Stennis facilities and operations.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
Comments