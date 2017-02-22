Bay man accuses city leaders of ‘funny business’ over vacation rentals

A copy of a proposed vacation rentals ordinance that was published on the city’s website prompted one resident to attend Tuesday’s City Council meeting and accuse city leaders of intentionally misleading the public.
Confusion ensued after it was realized the council had planned to vote on a version different from the one published on the city’s website. As a result, the vote was postponed.
One of the primary differences between the two versions was the cost to renew a vacation rental permit. The public version posted online contained a $25 fee, while the council’s version contained a $100 fee.
Vacation rental owner Cliff Rabelais, expressing anger over the two different versions, accused city leaders of engaging in “funny business” and trying to “pull a fast one,” he said, glaring at the councilmen, then at the mayor, then at the city attorney.
The city attorney tried assuring Rabelais no such “funny business” had occurred, but to little avail.
The act of giving the public a different version of the ordinance resembled a pile of “bovine manure,” Rabelais said.
“Those are just perceptions,” City Attorney Trent Favre said.
“And perceptions are reality,” Rabelais countered.
“Hmm, no,” Favre replied. “Perceptions are perceptions.”
Councilman Joey Boudin interjected and tried calming Rabelais by asking each of the city leaders present if any of them owned vacation rental property. They all replied, “No.”
Presenting the results of the impromptu poll, Boudin assured him the city had no nefarious intentions to milk an extra $75 from vacation rental owners.
After some discussion among councilmen, the administration and the city attorney, it was determined the public version was a first draft that came directly from the City Planning and Zoning Commission. The Commission’s draft was later amended several times, leading to the more updated version the city councilmen had at Tuesday’s meeting.
The council decided to postpone the adoption of the ordinance until the next meeting and to publish a final draft on the city’s website before then.
Mayor Les Fillingame said he would have the updated draft placed on the city’s website alongside the old version by Wednesday.
An email address will be published with the draft so members of the public can give their input on the resolution.
Wesley Muller: 228-896-2322, @WesleySMuller
