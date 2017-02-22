‘Just a matter of time,’ sheriff says of risks at unsecured courthouse

Sheriff Ricky Adam said he’s pleased another Hancock County grand jury has recommended improving security at the county courthouse and funding for more patrol cars and body-worn cameras.
What worries him the most, he said, is security issues at the courthouse. Grand juries for several years have been recommending the Board of Supervisors install metal detectors and video surveillance.
“It’s just a matter of time,” Adam said, referring to possible injuries or death.
The courthouse, built in 1911 and restored in 2009, has four entrances. It has no built-in screening areas like its counterparts in Harrison and Jackson counties.
“It’s easy to bring in extra security for a trial, but what concerns me is arraignment day,” Adam said.
“That’s when 10 to 30 inmates are brought in, and their families come in and the victims’ families come in and something could go wrong at any time. It would be safer to hold arraignments at the Justice Court building we’ve got here. And it’s larger, too.”
“I’m just hoping supervisors address courtroom security before it’s too late.”
The recommendations are among those listed in the final report of the August grand jury’s six-month term. District Attorney Joel Smith released the report this week.
Deputies getting new patrol cars
Adam said he is pleased that county supervisors are working with him to provide money for six new patrol cars to replace older ones that have many as 190,000 miles on them.
“This new board has been very good to me,” he said.
The Sheriff’s Department just bought 10 body cameras but needs more, Adam said. The grand jury agreed with the need.
Reviewing crimes, other matters
The grand jury considered 144 cases, handing down indictments in 89 criminal cases. Of those, six were returned as eligible for habitual offender status, which carries a day-for-day prison term; eight cases were determined to qualify for enhanced penalties.
In other matters, the grand jury recommended:
- County supervisors should consult with leaders in other counties to discuss the creation of a juvenile detention center to serve all of the coastal region.
- The county and its cities should evaluate the need for security cameras at public parks and piers.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Criminal cases considered by the Hancock County grand jury
Cases submitted: 144 (6 returned as habitual offenders; 8 returned as enhanced penalties)
True bills: 89 cases indicted.
No bills: 23 cases with insufficient evidence to indict.
Cases returned to law enforcement: 27.
Cases passed to the next grand jury: 3.
Cases docketed in error: 2.
